Former All-Star Luis Robert Jr. on trade value amid sub-.200 season: 'Don't think anyone is going to take a chance on me'

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 09: Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 09, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

In peak form, Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. would be a prime target on the trade market. Robert is far from peak form.

Even he doubts his trade value ahead of MLB's July 31 trade deadline.

The 27-year-old former All-Star who's a holdover from Chicago's brief window of contention in 2020 and 2021 addressed his trade value on Tuesday in an interview with MLB.com's Scott Merkin.

"Right now as my season is going, I don't think anyone is going to take a chance on me," Robert told Merkin.

That's not going to help the White Sox in their quest to load up on prospects.

But it's not like Robert is giving away any secrets. A cursory glance at his stats tells the story. Robert is slashing a paltry .183/.281/.308 this season with five home runs and 17 RBI. His MLB-best 17 stolen bases are a testament to his athleticism and upside when he does manage to get on base.

But getting on base has been a challenge since Robert's All-Star campaign in 2023. Robert slashed .264/.315/.542 that season with 38 home runs, 80 RBI and 20 stolen bases in a season that earned him a Silver Slugger award and some MVP votes.

It marked the peak of the form that he flashed as a rookie in 2020 while winning a Gold Glove and finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting. Robert was a strong contributor that season and the next as the White Sox made the playoffs.

He stepped up his performance in the playoffs with a .393/.452/.500 slash line in seven playoff games across 2020 and 2021 postseasons and appeared to be a core player for a young team with a bright future.

But Chicago's future quickly crumbled amid an exodus of young talent. The White Sox finished 81-81 in 2023 and fell to 61-101 during Robert's All-Star campaign.

In hindsight, that was the time for the White Sox to trade Robert. There was no reason for Chicago to retain a 25-year-old All-Star on a franchise in freefall with a long road back to contention.

The White Sox followed up 2023 with 41-121 campaign in 2024 that's by some metrics the worst in the modern history of baseball. And Robert's value tanked alongside his team's. His slash line plummeted to .224/.278/.379 in 2024 before this season's dip below the Mendoza Line.

Now the White Sox are bad, and so is Robert's performance. And there's little reason for Chicago to hope that a team will part with any prospects of value for Robert as long as his struggles continue.

But if he manages to turn a corner, there's a chance at least one team will be willing to gamble on a return to form. Just don't expect the White Sox to land a haul in return.