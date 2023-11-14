Former Fresno State wide receiver Devon Wylie dies at 35

Fresno State v Nebraska LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 10: Devon Wylie #7 of the Fresno State Bulldogs stiff arms Graham Stoddard #38 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during their game at Memorial Stadium September 10, 2011 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska won 42-29.(Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images) (Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Former Fresno State wide receiver Devon Wylie has died. He was 35.

Wylie played five seasons at Fresno State from 2007-11 before he was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL draft.

Wylie had 98 catches for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns in his career with the Bulldogs. His best receiving season came in 2011 when he had 56 catches for 716 yards and a TD. He caught four TDs as a junior in 2009.

Per ABC 30 in Fresno, a social media post from a member of Wylie's family announced his death on Monday.

"We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don't have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time," the post said. "There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always."

The Sacramento native was a key special teams contributor for the Bulldogs. He had 29 punt returns for 446 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. Fresno State went to four bowl games in Wylie's five seasons with the team and he was a third-team All-American punt returner in 2011.

Wylie played in six NFL games as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2012 and had six catches for 53 yards and also had 14 kickoff and punt returns. He then joined the Tennessee Titans in 2013 and played in two games with the Titans.

After one season in Tennessee, Wylie had stints with six different teams over the next two seasons before spending his final season in football in the Canadian Football League in 2016.