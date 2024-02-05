Former Pistons center, longtime team ambassador Earl Cureton dies at 66

Former Detroit Pistons center and longtime team ambassador Earl Cureton died unexpectedly on Sunday, the team announced.

He was 66.

"Earl was one of the most generous, positive and caring people I knew," Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement. "He was a loving father, devoted to his family, and I was honored to be his friend. He was a champion as a player and an important ambassador in our community. We are heartbroken over his loss."

Specifics about his death are not yet known. Cureton, who worked on the ESPN+ broadcast for Detroit Mercy's game against Robert Morris on Saturday, collapsed at his home on Sunday morning, according to The Detroit News .

Cureton, who grew up in the Detroit area, played in college at both Robert Morris and Detroit Mercy before he was selected in the third round of the 1979 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent his first three seasons in the league there before landing back in Detroit ahead of the 1983-84 season. He spent the next three seasons there, and helped lead the team back to the playoffs after what was a six-year drought, before bouncing around for the rest of his career. By the time he retired after the 1996-97 season, Cureton spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors. He also played professionally in Italy, France, Venezuela, Mexico and Argentina.

In total, Cureton averaged 5.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game over 12 seasons in the NBA. Cureton later spent time as an assistant coach with the Long Beach Jam, who he led to an ABA Championship, and then returned to Detroit both to officially graduate from Detroit Mercy — where he played under coach Dick Vitale — and join the Pistons as a community ambassador.

It breaks my heart today getting texts about the passing of EARL CURETON . Earl was so proud of making it to the @NBA & loved his post career promoting @detroitMercy & ⁦@DetroitPistons⁩ - I send 🙏🙏🙏for his family-friends May he RIP !https://t.co/ra6TqTxXzC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 4, 2024

Cureton was inducted into both the Robert Morris hall of fame and the Detroit Mercy hall of fame. He also had his jersey retired by Detroit Mercy in 2020.