Posted: January 22, 2019

'Fox & Friends' apologizes for mistakenly airing Ruth Bader Ginsburg obituary graphic

What You Need To Know: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

"Fox & Friends" has apologized for mistakenly airing an apparent obituary graphic for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to USA Today, the image of Ginsburg, overlaid with her name and the dates 1933-2019, aired Monday morning before co-host Ainsley Earhardt introduced an unrelated report featuring a college professor.

The show's hosts later addressed the issue.

"We need to apologize," said co-host Steve Doocy. "At the beginning of Ainsley's interview with the professor, a technical error in the control room triggered a graphic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a date on it. We don't want to make it seem anything other than that was a mistake. That was an accident. We believe she is still at home recovering from surgery."

Earhardt echoed the sentiment, saying, “We apologize. Big mistake.”

In a statement, Fox News told USA Today that the incident was "a technical error that emanated from the graphics team."

Ginsburg, 85, had cancer surgery in December and has missed some court arguments as she recovers at home, The Associated Press reported Jan. 11.

