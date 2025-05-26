French Open 2025: Madison Keys breezes past Daria Saville in first-round matchup

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2025 US Madison Keys reacts after a point during her women's singles match against Australia's Daria Saville on day 2 of the French Open tennis tournament on Court Simonne-Mathieu at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images) (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Madison Keys is building on her Australian Open win. The American got off an to encouraging start at the 2025 French Open on Monday, beating Daria Saville in the first round.

The win was expected for Keys, who came into the event as the No. 7 ranked women's player. Keys earned that ranking after beating both Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek — the No. 1 and No. 2 women's players respectively — to win the Australian Open.

Keys breezed through Monday's match, winning in two sets (6-2, 6-1).

With the win, Keys becomes to highest-ranked American woman to make it out of the first round so far. Emma Navarro entered the 2025 French Open ranked No. 9, but suffered a shocking upset against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round Monday.

The two American women ranked higher than Keys, No. 2 Coco Gauff and No. 3 Jessica Pegula, won't take the court until Tuesday.

Keys, 30, is a veteran compared to some of the other highly ranked players at the 2025 French Open. She turned pro as a 14-year-old, and there's an argument she's playing her best tennis right now. Keys' win at the 2025 Australian Open marked her first-ever Grand Slam victory. She nearly won the US Open in 2017, falling to fellow American Sloane Stephens in the final.

Keys will look to capitalize on her Australian Open win with a deep run at the French Open. With the win, she'll take on Katie Boulter in the second round Wednesday.

