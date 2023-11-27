Giants coach Brian Daboll presents DC Wink Martindale with the game ball after report of strained relationship

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll smiles during his news conference at the end of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Landover, Md. Giants won 31-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Hours after a report that Brian Daboll and Wink Martindale were at odds with each other, the New York Giants coaches answered with the best response — a win. And not just any win, a defensive 10-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday. All 10 points New York scored were set up by the defense.

In front of their home crowd at MetLife Stadium, the Giants recorded three interceptions, which helped New York win its fourth game of the season. During the postgame locker room celebration, Daboll brought his defensive coordinator front and center and presented him with the game ball.

"The biggest argument that Wink and I have had is who has the last piece of pizza," the Giants head coach said at the podium. "Have a lot of respect for Wink. He's done a good job. Leave it at that.

"I've got a lot of respect for Wink. He's a heck of a coach. I'm glad he's on the staff."

Hours before the game, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that there was "drama brewing within the Giants' coach staff" and the main two having issues were Daboll and Martindale. Glazer took it a step further by suggesting that the defensive coordinator could be relieved before the end of the season.

During his news conference, Daboll vehemently denied such issues. The appearance of a problem was also brought up a few weeks ago after Martindale and Daboll were seen talking to one another coming out of the half during the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daball said then that their lengthy conversation wasn't a big deal.

Beyond the response on the field and at the presser, Daboll also had Martindale break down the team.

Martindale was brought to New York after a decade with the Baltimore Ravens as its defensive coordinator. Things couldn't have started off better for Daboll and Martindale as the Giants went to the playoffs last season, in the duo's first year together.

This year has been anything but as New York is 4-8, and much of the pressure on the defense has come from the lack of production and poor play by the offense.

The Giants head into their bye week on a two-game winning streak and will welcome the Green Bay Packers for a Monday Night showdown.