Have the Cavaliers become the Celtics' biggest threat? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Darius Garland #10 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at TD Garden on February 28, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Boston Celtics appear to have a definitive rival rising in the form of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That's what emerged on the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," where KOC and The Athletic's Jared Weiss took a deep dive into how Cleveland has turned into a formidable force. The Celtics could face a tough challenge from the Cavaliers in their pursuit of another NBA title.

Earlier this season, the Celtics seemed a lock to dominate the East. Now, the Cavaliers are making a compelling case of their own. Fresh off a comeback win against Boston, doubts arise about the Celtics' ability to withstand the Cavs' versatility. “The Cavs can finish games in like four or five different ways very effectively,” noted Jared Weiss. The problem for Boston? Cleveland's depth and adaptability, particularly in clutch situations, pose a genuine threat.

Cleveland's ability to mix and match lineups was evident in its recent win against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Evan Mobley stepped up late in the fourth quarter at center and Donovan Mitchell helped steady the Cavs.

With De'Andre Hunter’s addition, an intriguing layer has been added to Cleveland's roster. “Hunter was the perfect fit for this team,” KOC said, emphasizing how the Cavs can exploit Boston's inconsistencies. It’s this lineup flexibility, combined with Coach Kenny Atkinson’s vision, that places Cleveland figuratively on the Celtics' doorstep.

As Weiss points out, Boston now faces a unique opponent in Cleveland that can match their relentless pace. Questions about Kristaps Porzingis' health and Jrue Holiday's consistency also loom over Boston.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.