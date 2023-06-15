Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is spewing 'vog' — volcanic smog that may include glass shards

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023. Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted from Sept. 2021 to Dec 2022. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

The lava that began spewing from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano earlier this month is no longer a threat to the public, but officials are now warning the volcanic smog that it's emitting could include dangerous glass shards.

The U.S. Geographical Survey said Wednesday that lava from Kilauea continues to be confined to a closed area of Volcanoes National Park on Hawaii's Big Island, which prompted the agency to downgrade the risk alert from code red — the highest level — to orange.

But in its advisory, the USGS added that high levels of volcanic smog, or “vog,” from the eruption could travel downwind and potentially affect air quality.

How is ‘vog’ dangerous?

“Vog creates the potential for airborne health hazards to residents and visitors, damages agricultural crops and other plants, and affects livestock,” the USGS said.

Specifically, the hazards include “Pele’s hair” — tiny, lightweight volcanic glass fragments named after Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of fire — that may become airborne and be carried by the island’s strong winds.

Residents were urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation.

"Imagine inhaling tiny slivers of glass," Don Swanson, a former research geologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, told Live Science. "That's what Pele's hair is. It can inflame and irritate anything that comes in contact with it."

When did the volcano eruption start?

Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting almost continuously since 1983. Its current eruption began on June 7, when fire and glowing lava lit up the dark night sky and began filling its surrounding crater.

“On the first day of the eruption, extreme heat from the lava created wind vortices that sucked up ash and whipped chunks of lava across the Halemaʻumaʻu crater — an event that the Weather Channel dubbed a ‘volcano-nado,’" Live Science explained.

“Kilauea overlook was spectacular this morning," Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracanee told the Associated Press that day. “It was molten red lava. There are several areas of pretty robust fountaining. It’s just really, really pretty.”

It was the second eruption this year from Kilauea following a similar one in January.

What’s next?

The USGS is closely monitoring the Kīlauea volcano as well as Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, for volcanic and seismic activity that could threaten people or structures.

One of Kilauea's most catastrophic eruptions occurred in 2018, when lava flowed across the Big Island, destroying over 700 homes. That eruption came several hours after powerful earthquakes rattled the Big Island.