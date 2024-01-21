Hawks guard Trae Young placed in the concussion protocol

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) holds his head after a fall in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Trae Young is now in the NBA's concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is unknown.

On Sunday morning, the Atlanta Hawks released a brief update on their All-Star guard.

With 8:48 minutes remaining in the Hawks game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, Young stepped in to take a charge. Cavs' forward Isaac Okoro accidentally hit Young in the head with his elbow and Young stayed down on the court.

Young was eventually escorted off and into the locker room.

After an evaluation by Atlanta's trainers and medical staff, it was determined that Young suffered a concussion. The Hawks lost to Cleveland 116-95 at home. Young finished the game with 15 points, five assists and turned the ball over four times.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

