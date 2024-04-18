Heat's Jimmy Butler to be out 'multiple weeks' with possible MCL injury, per report

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat will be out multiple weeks after injuring his knee against the Philadelphia 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

Butler injured his knee early in the game but was somehow able to play another three quarters. The Heat lost 105-104.

