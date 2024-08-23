Hermann Trophy watch list for Division I men's and women's soccer players announced

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

There are 16 men's Division I college soccer players and 44 women on the Hermann Trophy watch list, announced Thursday. Five men who were All-Americans are on the list: senior midfielder Sam Bassett (Denver); junior midfielder Nick Fernandez (Portland); senior midfielder Bailey Sparks (SMU); senior forward Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos (Marshall) and senior forward Samuel Sarver (Indiana).

Of the 44 women on the watch list, six were semifinalists in 2023: senior midfielder Lilly Reale (UCLA); junior midfielder Jasmine Aikey (Stanford); senior midfielder Josefine Hasbo (Harvard); senior midfielder Lexi Missimo (Texas); sophomore forward Jordynn Dudley (Florida State) and senior forward Emily Gaebe (Saint Louis).

Ousmane Sylla of Clemson and Onyi Echegini of Florida State were the 2023 winners. The full 2024 lists can be found here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!