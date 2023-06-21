Hit-and-run at White Sox game leaves 4 fans injured, 3 reportedly in critical condition

Toronto Blue Jays v. Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 21: A general view of the exterior of Guarantee Rate Park before the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

A hit-and-run at a Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday left four people injured on Tuesday, the team confirmed.

The incident reportedly occurred before a game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. The fans were reportedly transported to local hospitals while the suspect was apprehended by Illinois State Police and Chicago Police blocks away from the stadium.

"Our hearts go out to the four fans who were injured this evening, their families and friends, as well as the fans who witnessed the incident on their way to a baseball game," the White Sox said in their statement, while expressing appreciation for police officers, firefighters and even fans who helped provide immediate care.

Per NBC Chicago, a 51-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 24-year-old man was described to be in fair condition, while the fourth victim was said to be in critical condition after landing in the sun roof of the car involved as it fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver and three other passengers, ranging from 20 to 25 years old, were also reportedly hospitalized after a serious-looking wreck.

Chicago police deputy chief Fred Melean reportedly said there was no reason to believe that the incident was targeted, with police investigating if the vehicle was stolen.

