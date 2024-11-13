House election 2024 live updates: Republicans on verge of retaining majority

More than a week after Election Day, control of the House of Representatives has yet to be decided. Out of the 435 seats in Congress’s lower chamber, 12 have yet to be called.

How many of these seats — most of them concentrated in slower-counting Western states such as California and Arizona — does each party need for a 218-seat majority? So far, Democrats have won 207 seats; Republicans have won 216. If Democrats were to win all of the remaining districts where their candidate is ahead, even narrowly, they would end up with 213 seats. Republicans would end up with 222 — and continued control of the House.

Republicans will have at least 52 seats in the next Senate. With that majority, they'll be able to confirm all of Trump's judicial nominees regardless of what happens in the House, including younger Supreme Court justices who could ensure a conservative majority for decades to come. They'll be able to confirm Trump's Cabinet officials as well.But if Democrats control the House — and remain unified — they could block Trump's Senate allies from passing any laws they deem objectionable. This could include efforts to restrict or even repeal the Affordable Care Act; expand oil and gas drilling; extend tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans; and slash taxes for corporations.

Yahoo News is tracking the balance of power in real time. The map below will be updated as the Associated Press reports results for open seats.

Cover thumbnail photo via Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images