How to watch Joan Vassos meet her men on 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiere tonight

Bachelor Nation, get ready, it's finally time for our first Golden Bachelorette's moment in the sun! That's right, the very first season of The Golden Bachelorette premieres tonight. The newest Bachelor spinoff is a fairly similar concept to its predecessor, with one simple twist: all of the contestants are between 60 and 75 years old. In the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos — who you may have met on The Golden Bachelor — is looking for love, and she has 24 eligible men to help her find it. Here's what you need to know about The Golden Bachelorette, including how to watch, when to watch, who will be on the very first season and more.

How to watch The Golden Bachelorette without cable:

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming: Hulu, DirecTV, Fubo, Sling

Who is The Golden Bachelorette?

Bachelor Nation fell in love with Joan Vassos during Episode 3 of The Golden Bachelor, when she delivered a sweet, simple poem written for Gerry Turner during the contestant's talent show. Unfortunately, after going on a dreamy date with Gerry, Joan had to leave the competition due to a family emergency.

Joan is a widow, a mom of four and a grandmother to one. She works as a school administrator. In her own words, when looking for love she is “very picky about a man being a gentleman... somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous, and also somebody who’s humble.”

What time is The Golden Bachelorette on tonight?

The Golden Bachelorette premieres tonight, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes will drop every Wednesday and stream the following day on Hulu.

Where to watch The Golden Bachelorette live

Can you watch The Golden Bachelorette online? Do you need ABC to watch The Golden Bachelorette live? Where is The Golden Bachelorette streaming? Don't worry, we've got you covered. While the decades-old franchise may have been on the air long before people started cutting their cable cords, there are plenty of ways to watch the newest Bachelor spinoff in 2024.

To watch new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette live on Wednesday nights, you'll need access to ABC. You can tune into ABC with the help of a digital antenna (in select areas), or with a live TV streaming subscription such as Hulu's live TV tier, DirecTV Stream of Fubo. If you don't mind waiting an extra day, you can also stream new episodes of The Golden Bachelorette the morning after they air with Hulu's most basic, ad-supported tier — just stay away from spoilers!

Joan Vassos's Golden Bachelorette contestants:

Here are the 24 men vying to spend the Golden Bachelorette's sunset years with her:

William "Bill," 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Oregon

Robert "Bob," 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, California

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Charles "Chock," 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, New York

Daniel "Dan," 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida

David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Florida

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada

John "Jack," 68, a caterer from Chicago, Illinois

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California

Kenneth "Ken," 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Massachusetts

Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington

Mark, 57, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, North Carolina

Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Maryland

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois

Ralph "RJ," 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, California

Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, New York

How many Bachelorette couples are still together?

Unfortunately, despite the show's sole purpose being for contestants to find love, not many Bachelor Nation couples have managed to make it long-term. The ones that are still together definitely live in infamy for Bachelor Nation.

As of 2024, only eleven couples who met during The Bachelor or Bachelorette process were still together. And unfortunately, that includes the first couple of The Golden Bachelor — Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist — who divorced earlier this year.

Bachelorette couples that are still together:

Trista and Ryan Sutter (Season 1)

Desiree and Chris Siegfried (Season 9)

JoJo and Jordan Rodgers (Season 12)

Rachel and Bryan Abasolo (Season 13)

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko (Season 20)

Bachelor couples that are still together:

Jason and Molly Mesnick (Season 13)

Sean and Catherine Lowe (Season 17)

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk (Season 22)

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell (Season 25)

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson (Season 28)

