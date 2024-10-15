How to watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show featuring Tyra Banks, Cher, Gigi Hadid and more

Victoria's Secret 2001 Model Fittings Victoria's Secret model fittings, in preparations for the Victoria's Secret 2001 Fashion Show (scheduled for Tuesday Nov. 13.) Pictured: Model Tyra Banks getting fitted with her wings. New York City 11/12/2001. Photo: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect. ***Exclu (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Angels, are you ready? The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back in its original format after a five-year hiatus (and a pre-recorded attempt at a comeback last year with Victoria's Secret: The Tour '23). Tonight, the Victoria's Secret runway returns to its birthplace of New York City for a show that will feature all the glitz, glamor and angel wings expected of a VS fashion show, but has also been updated to "reflect who [Victoria's Secret is] today." So what else do we know so far? Tonight's fashion show boasts an all-female lineup of performers including Cher, Tyla and K-Pop sensation Lisa. Tyra Banks will be making her long-anticipated return as a VS angel alongside Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Taylor Hill and more models. And you can stream the entire thing, once-again live on Amazon Prime Video and via Victoria's Secret's social media channels. Are you ready to tune in?

When is the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is this Tuesday, Oct. 15. The action on the runway will begin at 7 p.m. ET, but the event first starts with “pink carpet” coverage at 6:30 p.m.

2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show channel:

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. You will also be able to catch some of it livestreaming on Victoria’s Secret's social channels.

Where to watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024:

Which models are walking in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Tyra Banks will finally return to the Victoria's Secret runway after 20 years away from her angel wings. Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, Devyn Garcia, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, Adriana Lima are also walking in tonight’s show. VS has also teased there may be a few surprise guest angels strut down the runway this year.

Who is performing at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

This year, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will feature an all-women performance slate. Cher will headline the show, with Tyla and K-Pop’s Lisa also taking the stage.

Where to watch past Victoria's Secret fashion shows?

Want to relive Taylor Swift's iconic Victoria's Secret fashion show performances, Kendall Jenner's runway debut or that moment between exes Bella Hadid and The Weekend in 2016? Luckily, most of the Victoria's Secret fashion show performances are available to watch on YouTube.