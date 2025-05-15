If NFL players go to 2028 Olympics for flag football, who would make the USA's Dream Team?

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions and NFC runs up field during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

And you thought the 1992 United States men's basketball team crushed the competition.

The NFL's owners will discuss a resolution that would allow NFL players to participate in the 2028 Olympics in flag football. It would allow one player from each team, plus a designated international player, to play. Nothing against those international players, but USA vs. anyone in flag football would make the Dream Team vs. Angola look competitive.

The game of flag football is five on five, so let's pick the United States' 2028 Dream Team starting lineup for flag football using NFL players:

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson would have been the pick if running was allowed, but quarterbacks can't run in flag football. Jackson would still be a fine pick because he's a great passer too, but we'll go with Mahomes. Because nobody could go wrong picking Mahomes to be their quarterback. One underrated option: Jared Goff, who won last season's Pro Bowl Games offensive MVP and a skills competition there too. He's a perfect pocket distributor. But we can only take one player from each team and ...

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs

The quarterback can hand it off to a running back or throw, but the running back has to be an elusive threat out of the backfield with the ability to catch it. Sorry Derrick Henry, you can't run over the poor defenders in this game. We've seen Gibbs absolutely dust NFL defenders in open space, and good luck to the German or French defender catching up to Gibbs.

WR: Justin Jefferson

We could try to get cute and make an argument like "Marvin Mims Jr. had the most separation in the NFL last season so he should be the pick," or "KaVontae Turpin﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ would be the fastest receiver on the field" but let's be real. If nobody can cover Jefferson in the pros, nobody can cover him in the Olympics either.

WR: Ja'Marr Chase

See above. There could be some contrarian argument that this or that slot receiver would be better suited for flag football, or that Xavier Worthy's speed should be considered. You pick one of them, and then tell the NFL's triple crown winner he's not in the starting lineup.

WR: Tyreek Hill

Hill has made the NFL look like he's already playing flag football. There's some worry he didn't look like quite the same explosive player last season. But Hill is practically built for this game. Though it's tough to say no to players like Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Nico Collins for the final starting spot.

Defense

Rusher: Micah Parsons

In flag football one player usually rushes, and Parsons will be just fine at that. His background as an off-ball linebacker at Penn State also helps a little bit. He gets a slight nod over T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett. An international quarterback seeing any of them bearing down might cause any of them to pass out.

CB: Travis Hunter

Yeah, he hasn't played an NFL game yet. But he wouldn't have any problem playing both ways in a flag football world. And his body control is already as good as anyone in the NFL already. Pity the poor defender trying to grab his flag after the catch, if he can even get any playing time as a receiver.

CB: Patrick Surtain II

Maybe, perhaps, we can argue that slot cornerbacks are actually better for the flag football, considering the speed and space element involved. I'll just assume last season's NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be fine in any environment.

CB: Cooper DeJean

We do have some recent tape of NFL stars playing flag football, from the Pro Bowl Games last season. Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. had three pick-6s and was the defensive MVP of that game and should be considered based on that, but we already have Justin Jefferson from the Vikings. So instead let's go with DeJean, who had the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any cornerback as a rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and has experience playing safety, slot corner and outside corner. Besides, the Super Bowl champion Eagles have to have some representation.

S: Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton is the latest Swiss Army knife safety in the NFL, making plays everywhere for the Baltimore Ravens. That versatility is perfect for an Olympic flag football team. Not that it should matter much, given the rest of the starting lineup.