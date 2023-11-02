Indiana, Mike Krzyzewski join college basketball world in mourning Bob Knight

University of Kentucky vs Indiana University College Basketball: Indiana coach Bobby Knight yelling and pointing during game vs Kentucky at Freedom Hall. Louisville, KY 12/7/1994 CREDIT: John Biever (Photo by John Biever /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X47514 ) (John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Hall of Fame Basketball coach Bob Knight died on Wednesday at 83 years old.

A giant of the game who led Indiana to three national championships, Knight was known for his 902 NCAA coaching wins (sixth all-time) as well as his temper and myriad controversies.

No matter one's thoughts on Knight, his impact on the game can't be denied. His death prompted mourning from the college basketball world Wednesday evening, including from Indiana, Texas Tech and Army, where he started his head coaching career.

Knight coached Indiana from 1971-2000, where he won national championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987. His 1976 Hoosiers remain the last men's team to finish the season undefeated. Indiana described Knight on Wednesday as "one of the most successful & influential figures in the history of college basketball" alongside a video tribute and obituary.

Indiana also held a moment of silence and payed tribute to Knight on the video board at Assembly Hall before tipoff of a women's basketball exhibition.

Flowers were placed outside Assembly Hall in honor of Knight.

Indiana's obituary noted that "Knight's student-athletes also embodied what it meant to be a student-athlete." It did not mention his firing in 2000 for what then-Indiana president Myles Brand described as breaking a "zero-tolerance policy" following "a pattern of inappropriate behavior."

A three-year player as a forward at Ohio State, Knight started his head coaching career with Army in 1965 after two years as an assistant. He led the program for six years before taking over at Indiana, a stint that included coaching and mentoring future Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Army posted an image of Knight and Krzyzewski from their time together at West Point.

Krzyzewski released his own tribute Wednesday evening describing Knight as "one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball."

After his exit from Indiana, Knight returned to college coaching with Texas Tech in 2001. He spent seven seasons with the Red Raiders, leading them to four NCAA tournament appearances.

Texas Tech wrote on social media Wednesday that "Coach Knight's impact on our basketball program will forever be cherished as one of the greatest tenures in our history."

Media members and institutions who covered and worked with Knight over the years paid tribute as well.

