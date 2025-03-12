Is this it for the Phoenix Suns?

Mar 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) helps up guard Devin Booker (1) from the floor during the second half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Phoenix Suns are facing defensive and offensive struggles that threaten to extinguish their playoff hopes. Despite having superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the team battles inconsistencies. Kevin O'Connor and NBA analyst Steve Jones discussed the Suns' woes on the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show."

Jones pointed to a sudden halt in defensive vigor that has left the Suns vulnerable, lamenting that “they don’t guard anyone.” On offense, meanwhile, the team is playing slow.

As the Suns languish outside of the playoff picture, the clock is ticking. O’Connor noted reports hinting this might be the team's last chance with the current roster configuration, adding weight to the urgency. With significant franchise implications on the horizon, will the Suns rise to the challenge? Can they reignite their spark defensively and offensively?

