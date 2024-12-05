It List: 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' turns its lens on Joe Francis, 'Nightbitch' gets feral, 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' tests your knowledge

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Nightbitch sinks its teeth into motherhood

When: Nightbitch is in theaters Dec. 6.

What to know: The film follows a mom who struggles with her identity after she puts her career on hold to raise her young son. She also might be turning into a dog at night. [Variety]

Why I recommend it: Amy Adams said she channeled her own experiences into her portrayal of the exhausted woman known only as "Mother." The character has a serious bite and is, at times, unlikeable, which is honestly refreshing. [The Hollywood Reporter/IndieWire]

What to listen to

🎧 Jeff Daniels tells his life story

When: Alive and Well Enough Continues is now available on Audible.

What to know: In the second season of his audio memoir podcast, Daniels examines his past through songs and skits, delving into his craft and how he ended up where he is. [Detroit Free Press]

Why I'll be listening: The podcast is produced by his son, which makes each episode feel even more like a loving dad dutifully distilling life lessons. You can really tell Daniels loves what he does.

What to binge

▶️ Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story sheds light on an infamous brand

When: All three episodes of Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story are now streaming on Peacock.

What to know: The docuseries gives a behind-the-scenes look at the notorious Girls Gone Wild franchise. It features interviews from the survivors and former employees, as well as the show's creator Joe Francis, who is now living in exile. [People/Rolling Stone]

Why I recommend it: Though the series itself is certainly memorable for its boundary-pushing and salacious content, it's also relevant now because of how it has shaped so much of our current cultural attitude toward sex work and influencers, as reporter Scaachi Koul explains in the first episode of the docuseries. [HuffPost]

▶️ This is Pop Culture Jeopardy!

When: The first three episodes of Pop Culture Jeopardy! are now available on Prime Video.

What to know: If you love Jeopardy! but know more about pop stars than geopolitics, this new spin-off hosted by SNL's Colin Jost is for you. [Rolling Stone]

Why I recommend it: It's both refreshing and familiar, sharing the same format as the original show — except contestants compete as teams of three with quippy names instead of riding solo. [USA Today]

▶️ Black Doves gets to work

When: All six episodes of Black Doves are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: Kiera Knightley stars as a spy who teams up with an old friend to get revenge on her lover's murderer in this dark (and sometimes funny) thriller. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be watching: I'm excited to see Ben Whishaw play an assassin, though I'm more familiar with his work voicing Paddington. [The Hollywood Reporter/Variety]

We'll be back next week with our latest picks.

