It List: Penn Badgley bids 'You' farewell, 'The Accountant 2' adds up, 'Andor' goes for one last ride

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 The Accountant 2 does the math

When: The Accountant 2 is in theaters April 25.

What to know: Nearly a decade after the original movie, this sequel follows socially awkward genius Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) as he teams up with his brother (Jon Bernthal) to investigate a murder. [People]

Why I recommend it: It's a clever thriller and an even more delightful buddy comedy that made me giggle through my whole SXSW screening. Affleck leans into his greatest asset: bromance. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🎥 On Swift Horses heads off to the races

When: On Swift Horses is in theaters April 25.

What to know: The latest stop on Jacob Elordi's quest to subvert your expectations is a queer love story about two misfits with a penchant for gambling. [Yahoo Entertainment/IndieWire]

Why I recommend it: I saw the movie at TIFF, where director Daniel Minahan told me he cast both Daisy Edgar-Jones and Elordi because of their unknowable-yet-emotional qualities. I always love watching movies about beautiful people with dark secrets! [Yahoo Entertainment]

What to read

📚 Emily Henry dreams big

When: Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry is out now.

What to know: One of the books I'm most excited about is the latest book from reigning romance queen Emily Henry. It's about two very different authors who compete to write a former tabloid darling's memoir. [Yahoo Entertainment/People]

Why I'll be reading: No one's doing it like Henry — I've read all her romance books, and she gives all her characters such fascinating depth beyond the love story. I can't wait till the inevitable rush to adapt them all for the screen. [USA Today]

What to binge

▶️ Goodbye, You

When: All 10 episodes of You Season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: Oddly lovable killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in New York for the thriller's final season after revealing his identity to the world. He's got a new love interest too, of course. [TVLine/Teen Vogue]

Why I'll be bingeing: Had I completely forgotten everything that happened in the last season of this show? Yes. Did I regain the will to catch up and speed through its final batch of episodes after reading a single charming interview with Badgley? Also yes. [USA Today]

▶️ Andor is our only hope

When: The first three episodes of Andor Season 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

What to know: The Star Wars series follows the rebellion from the perspective of Rogue One's sacrificial hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). This is also technically the show's final season, because it's working up to where that movie begins. [Glamour/The Wrap]

Why I'll be bingeing: Disney's intellectual property machine can be kind of hit or miss — revisiting old stories and sometimes leaving fans disgruntled. What's refreshing about Andor is that pretty much everyone agrees it's really, really good. [Rolling Stone]

