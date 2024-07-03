The It List: 'The Bachelorette' breaks new ground, final 'Suits' season makes its case on Netflix, 'Despicable Me 4' welcomes a new Gru era

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. This week, my discerning colleagues recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch:

🎥 Despicable Me 4 returns to wreak havoc

When: Despicable Me 4 debuts in theaters July 3.

What to know: After welcoming a grumpy new baby, Gru's family goes on the run to avoid an escaped criminal mastermind who has vowed to seek revenge.

Steve Carrell and Kristen Wiig star in the first Despicable Me installment in seven years. We've seen the minions since then, of course!

I've had "Happy," the Pharrell Williams song from Despicable Me 2, stuck in my head for a decade. He's back for this soundtrack too.

Why I'll be watching: Yahoo News Managing Editor Jason Tuohey told me the movie is great for kids, and Will Ferrell is a perfect bad guy.

🎥 Space Cadet takes a giant leap for womankind

When: Space Cadet lifts off July 4 on Prime Video.

What to know: A Florida party girl accidentally gets into an astronaut training program after embellishing her résumé.

Rex, a bartender with a knack for invention, must navigate the academic and physical challenges of the program alongside doctors, scientists and engineers.

Star Emma Roberts told me she’s totally captivated by space, but she’d never want to be on a spaceship. She’ll leave that work to the professionals.

Why I'd recommend: The movie embraces its kooky premise, dishing out a lot of laughs on its way to a heartwarming message about following your dreams in spite of what life throws at you.

🎥 Maxxxine slays 1980s Hollywood

When: Maxxxine opens in theaters July 5.

What to know: Adult film actress Maxine Minx moves to Hollywood to pursue her dreams of mainstream stardom while evading the wrath of a serial killer.

It's the third installment of writer-director Ti West's X trilogy, which follows two different budding starlets played by Mia Goth.

Kevin Bacon, whose character makes his debut in Maxxxine, told me he wanted to join the project because he loves "well-shot, compelling movies made on a shoestring budget."

Why I'd recommend: Though it's a horror movie, it's a total blast. Goth plays an unforgettable, unconventional heroine, and the '80s movie aesthetic is to die for — literally.

📺 The Bachelorette breaks new ground

When: The first episode of Season 21 airs July 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

What to know: Dozens of men are vying for the affection of Bachelorette Jenn Tran, the show's first Asian American lead.

Yahoo Entertainment Reporter Neia Balao informed me that Tran has spoken about having Vietnamese immigrant parents, and Neia’s excited to see something different from the typical white American family experience onscreen.

The casting announcement stirred controversy, as some viewers expected a fan-favorite Bachelor contestant to star.

In a clip from the premiere, Tran shoos away suitors whose main interest is becoming famous.

Why I'll be watching: I'm cautiously optimistic that the show's size-inclusive casting — a rarity! —might start a trend.

What to binge:

📺 Suits Season 9 finally makes its case

When: The final season of Suits is now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: The legal drama, which follows a slick lawyer and an unlicensed legal genius, is one of the most-watched TV shows ever.

Though it's a USA Network show, Suits' popularity exploded when it became available on Netflix. It's final season wasn't available, though — until now.

Meghan Markle’s role in the series might have drawn a lot of people in, but her character departed in Season 7. Still, a lot happens in the 26 episodes that follow!

Why I'll be watching: I have a thing for unscrupulous fictional lawyers.

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in summer entertainment.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.