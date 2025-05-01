It's time to get a true No. 1 Carolina Panthers WR for fantasy football — and it could be Tetairoa McMillan

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan poses after being selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

If you're piecing together your dynasty fantasy football rosters (or doing some redraft season-long research) after the NFL Draft, you've probably noticed the rising buzz around Tetairoa McMillan — otherwise known as "T-Mac"— the talented Arizona receiver who landed with the Carolina Panthers.

If you’re wondering what makes McMillan such an intriguing fit, particularly paired with Bryce Young, this week’s Yahoo Fantasy Forecast episode dropped some illuminating insights.

Let’s break down why Matt Harmon and Nate Tice believe the McMillan-Young duo could become fantasy dynamite.

To start, Nate Tice gushed about McMillan’s pro-readiness as a classic X receiver. The Panthers’ receiver room needed a genuine No. 1 target to stabilize the pecking order. As Matt Harmon put it, McMillan can “bump everybody down to a more comfortable position, both from just a hierarchy, but also where they're going to line up in the receiver room.”

This gives the Panthers much-needed clarity and, more importantly, gives Young a true outside go-to threat. McMillan isn’t just a perimeter guy — he proved repeatedly on film that he thrives on dig and in-breaking routes, excelling on “scramble drills” where he stays alive and friendly for his QB.

Not all quarterbacks are created equal when it comes to supporting fantasy wideouts, especially rookies. While Bryce Young had his ups and downs in his rookie campaign, both Harmon and Tice see tangible reasons why his development points to a McMillan breakout.

Harmon pointed out that even though Young is a smaller QB, he “actually does operate the middle of the field really well,” a trait that matches McMillan’s best attributes. McMillan’s separation, especially on dig routes (where he posted above-average success in charting), lines up with what Young likes to throw, and on those critical, high-reward intermediate targets.

Additionally, Young, like No, 1 pick Cam Ward, is a QB who “likes to scramble, to throw ... he likes to run around and find throws.” McMillan, as noted by both hosts, shines on scramble drills and is adept at finding space when the play structure breaks down. That chemistry could mean big spike weeks for fantasy managers.

What also makes this pairing so tantalizing is the context. As Tice said, McMillan is going to be “the No. 1 receiver there.” There are complementary pieces, but McMillan is the target alpha — and that alone is significant for fantasy. And with a stronger offensive line, and a new staff making sound process moves, the Panthers offense is primed to take a leap. Tice even went so far as to say he sees Carolina being “at least a top half unit, top 15, top 16 unit” on offense.

Both Harmon and Tice reminded us that not all rookie wideouts pop as instant superstars. We’ve become spoiled by chasing Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase-type breakouts. Even if McMillan’s start is more modest, the talent, role and fit all point toward a bet worth making:

“No matter what…I think he's going to make it in the league,” Tice said. “I don't think that's a bold statement ... He's going to be the No. 1 receiver there. They have auxiliary options, but I think McMillan's going to hit the ground running.”

Dynasty managers looking for long-term value at the receiver position should be eagerly targeting Tetairoa McMillan — especially if they’ve already invested in or believe in Bryce Young’s emerging skillset.

Why? Because their games mesh perfectly: Young’s willingness (and ability) to operate the middle and trust big receivers on in-breakers, McMillan’s route-running and scramble-drill polish, and the clear WR1 workload on a rising offense coalesce into an upside-laden fantasy duo.

In short: the McMillan-Young pairing could be the exact kind of early dynasty connection you’ll want to plant your flag on before your league-mates catch up.