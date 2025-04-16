Ja Morant limps out of Grizzlies-Warriors play-in game after rolling ankle

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 08: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

Ja Morant has exited Tuesday's play-in game, just as the Memphis Grizzlies were on the verge of erasing a double-digit Golden State Warriors lead.

The Grizzlies star fell awkwardly on the foot of Warriors guard Buddy Hield on an and-1 in the third quarter and badly rolled his ankle. He remained in the game to shoot his free throw — not doing so would have prevented him from re-entering the game — but he was limping and grimacing in pain.

Memphis immediately committed a foul to stop play and take him out after he made the free throw.

Ja Morant rolls his ankle on this play — Hope he is OK. 🙏



April 16, 2025

Ja was able to come back to the floor and knock down a free throw before heading to the bench with an ankle injury

