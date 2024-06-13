Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence reportedly agrees to 5-year, $275 million extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars are paying up to keep Trevor Lawrence around.

The team reached a deal with its franchise quarterback for a five-year $275 million contract extension on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal reportedly contains $200 million guaranteed and $142 million fully guaranteed.

The #Jaguars have reached a deal with their star QB Trevor Lawrence. Sources says they are giving the former No. 1 pick a 5-year extension worth $275M — $55M a year — with $200M guaranteed and $142M fully.



Lawrence's agent Jay Courie of @mgcsports did the deal.

