Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence reportedly clears concussion protocol ahead of Week 15 vs. Bucs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn't missed a start since he was drafted first overall in 2021. It looks like that streak could continue, as he reportedly cleared concussion protocol Saturday.

Now that he has received a positive medical evaluation, he will travel with the team to Florida, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 24-year-old was listed as questionable for Jacksonville's Sunday matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a head injury he sustained during the team's Week 15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the game but reported concussion-like symptoms afterward.

After missing Wednesday and Thursday, Lawrence returned to practice Friday as part of the league's final stages of protocol. Before the signal caller took the field, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence wouldn't play against the Buccaneers if he didn't clear protocol before the team left for Tampa on Saturday.

"Most guys, if you don't clear, usually by Friday, then you can't risk putting a guy on the field this close to game time," Pederson said Friday, via ESPN. "That's any player, so just take the position out of it. But he is trending in the right direction."

Before news broke that Lawrence cleared protocol, some Jaguars personnel reportedly expected to learn his official status at the airport. They are scheduled to leave around 2 p.m. ET, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Lawrence's 48 consecutive starts are tied with Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes for the second-longest active streak among quarterbacks. Josh Allen has started in a whopping 85 consecutive games.

Veteran backup C.J. Beathard is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder but he would get the starting nod if Lawrence doesn't play Sunday. It would be Beathard's first start since the Jagaurs' regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He is 2-10 as a starter in his career, all of which were contests with the 49ers.

Over three seasons with the Jaguars, he has appeared in eight games behind Lawrence. He most recently played against the Cincinnati Bengals, entering the game after Lawrence injured his ankle in the fourth quarter. Beathard completed 9 of 10 passes for 90 yards.

This story will be updated.