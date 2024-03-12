Jets reportedly signing QB Tyrod Taylor, providing offense with capable backup to Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets are reportedly signing veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, providing the offense with a capable backup to Aaron Rodgers.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the transaction Monday night.
