Joel Embiid signs a reported 3-year, $193M extension with 76ers

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 28, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed center Joel Embiid to a reported three-year, $193 million extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Embiid, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, will decline his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season and sign this new $193 million extension. This new deal will give him a player option for 2028-29.

"Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career," Embiid wrote on Instagram Friday morning. "I love this community and everything you've given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we're just getting started!"

"Joel has cemented himself as one of the greatest Sixers of all time and is well on his way to being one of the best players to ever play the game. We're ecstatic that this extension keeps him and his family in Philadelphia for years to come," said 76ers owner Josh Harris in a statement. "Joel is a great family man, leader, and person. He is an elite two-way player with a combination of size, strength, and athleticism that this league has rarely – if ever – seen. He is integral to this franchise's quest for another NBA Championship, and we are honored that he continues to choose this organization as his NBA home."

The 30-year-old Embiid, selected by the 76ers with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, is a seven-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, three-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team, and was All-NBA First Team in 2023 to go along with his only MVP award. He was also part of the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team that won gold in Paris this past summer.

The 76ers have made the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, which includs an Atlantic Division title in 2020-21.

Embiid is coming off a 2023-24 season where he played in only 39 games and averaged per game career highs with 34.7 points and 5.6 assists. He also shot 52.9% from the field, 88.3% from the free throw line and 38.8% from three-point range.