Joel Embiid reportedly to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left knee next week

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

In the latest update on Joel Embiid's health, the Philadelphia 76ers center will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Embiid was ruled out for the rest of the season in February after dealing with knee issues throughout the season.

This story will be updated.

