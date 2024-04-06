Jon Jones reportedly under police investigation for allegedly threatening, assaulting drug testing agent

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Police are investigating champion Jon Jones for allegedly threatening and assaulting a drug testing agent, per multiple reports on Saturday.

Crystal Martinez, the agent from Drug Free Sport filed a report with Albuquerque police on April 5 after visiting Jones' home on March 30, according to MMA Fighting. She was there to collect a sample as part of the UFC's anti-doping program.

Details in the police report include Martinez being "terrified" but unable to call authorities because Jones had taken her phone.

This story will be updated.

