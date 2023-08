Sweden v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Julie Ertz of USA lines up for the national anthem prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and USA at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) (Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

United States women's national team defender Julie Ertz is calling it a career, she announced in statement via social media on Thursday.

"Representing this country on the National Team has been the greatest honor," Ertz said in the statement.

This comes after she appeared to allude to the decision following the USWNT's devastating loss to Sweden in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.

