Football: AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs Justin Watson (84) in action, reacts vs Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City, MO 1/26/2025 CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164671 TK1)

The Houston Texans are also bringing in wide receiver Justin Watson, according to the NFL Network.

Watson had 289 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he was part of the team's past three runs to the Super Bowl.

The 28-year-old became a free agent after the team's loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX last month.