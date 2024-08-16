Kahleah Copper drops 29 points in WNBA return after Olympic gold medal game heroics

Kahleah Copper Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) plays against the Indiana Fever in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Kahleah Copper returned to the WNBA with an Olympic gold medal and a profane moniker courtesy of A'ja Wilson. She live up to both in her first game back with the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

The All-Star guard posted 29 points in an 85-65 Mercury win over the Chicago Sky to open the post-Olympic portion of the WNBA season. Brittney Griner, another of the Olympians, contributed 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds and six assists.

scooped it like the perfect order from the ice cream shop. pic.twitter.com/kNGp85j7x7 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 16, 2024

It was going to be a big night for Copper regardless, as she was returning to Wintrust Arena for the first time since being traded to Phoenix after seven seasons in Chicago. She was welcomed with a tribute video and was addressed by her requested title of "MF Olympic gold medalist.