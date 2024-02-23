Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL offseason primer: Champs retooling for run at third straight Super Bowl title

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 season: 11-6, won AFC West, won Super Bowl

Overview: Once again, the Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, but they should have an active offseason ahead. As everyone saw, they could absolutely use some upgrades on their roster, particularly at wide receiver. They also have a few key players hitting free agency that may create needs for them as the offseason progresses.

The Chiefs roster in 2024 could be looking very different from the team that just won its third Super Bowl in the last five seasons. But Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are in place, which gives them a leg up on everyone else.

Key free agents

CB L’Jarius SneedDL Chris JonesOT Donovan SmithWR Mecole HardmanEDGE Michael DannaLB Drue TranquillP Tommy Townsend

Who's in/out: Sneed and Jones are the priorities here for the Chiefs. Those are their two best players on defense, but there's a chance that neither will return next season, despite Jones telling the crowd at the Super Bowl parade "I ain't going nowhere" this week. Both would take up a huge chunk of their available cap space with a franchise tag, but they may be able to get flexible and creative with extensions.

Key free agent needs

Wide receiverOffensive tackleDefensive line

Why the holes? The Chiefs have tried to supply Patrick Mahomes with talent at wide receiver, but outside of Rashee Rice they don't look to have many long-term hopes at that spot. Left tackle Donovan Smith is slated to become a free agent, but they could upgrade the level of play they received there. And with Chris Jones possibly leaving in free agency and pass rusher Charles Omenihu coming off a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, defensive line is an area the Chiefs will want to look at too.

Do they have the money?

The Chiefs are in good shape, projecting to enter the offseason with $23.8 million in cap space. They have a lot of needs to cover with potential key free agents leaving, but they can create some room to keep their top-shelf talent in town.

Potential notable cuts

WR Marquez Valdes-ScantlingS Justin ReidWR Kadarius Toney

Why they might be gone: Toney is an obvious one. He has clashed with the organization and didn't play at all in the playoffs during their Super Bowl run. Valdes-Scantling's release would clear up roughly $11 million in cap space and Justin Reid ($14.2 million hit, but lowers to $3.5 million if cut) could be another cap casualty as the Chiefs try to increase an already solid cap space situation.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 322nd round: No. 643rd round: No. 954th round5th round (from Cowboys)

Good draft fit

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Why him? The Chiefs need speed and competency at wide receiver. Worthy is a lighter receiver, but he's competent and can absolutely fly. He would be an upgrade over the fast but unpolished corps the Chiefs just dragged to another Super Bowl title.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco are all in line to be high-round fantasy football selections. There aren't too many moves that would change that, but if Kansas City takes a big swing at their near-barren outside receiver position or brings in a big-name veteran running back to beef up the depth behind Pacheco, that will shake up the workload projections. At the same time, the entire offense would get a boost from a legitimate outside receiver who is both reliable and a vertical threat. So I wouldn't overcorrect and push players like Rice too far down, given what we saw them do in the frustrating 2023 offense. It's just worth noting that wide receiver remains such a clear and pressing need going into the offseason, so the target tree is bound to get upended. — Matt Harmon