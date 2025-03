Maryland head coach Kevin Willard reacts during the first half in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament game against Florida, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Kevin Willard has accepted an offer to become Villanova's next men's basketball coach and will leave Maryland after three seasons, according to several reports.

Maryland's 2024-25 season ended with an 87-71 loss to Florida on Thursday in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16. It was the second tournament berth for the Terrapins in Willard's three seasons, during which he finished 65-39.

Villanova fired Kyle Neptune after the season and a 54-47 record.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.