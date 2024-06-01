Kings coach Mike Brown agrees to contract extension after previous impasse with team, per reports

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings: Quarterfinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings reacts to the officiating on the floor against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter of an NBA In-Season Tournament Knockout Round game at Golden 1 Center on December 04, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has agreed to a contract extension that will tie him to the team through the 2026-27 season, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal reportedly carries a base salary of $8.5 million, with bonuses that could reach $10 million per year.

Brown and the Kings had previously been reported to be at an impasse over a potential contract extension, with the coach's contract set to expire after next season. Wojnarowski reported last week that the two sides had tabled talks over the gap.

On Thursday, Charania reported the Kings had offered Brown a three-year, $21 million deal that can reach $27 million with bonuses, while Brown was said to be seeking $10 million annually. The figures reported Friday would indicate Brown, who was set to make $4.5 million next year, got most of what he wanted.

A $10 million average annual value would tie Brown with Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers for what appears to be the sixth-largest salary in the NBA, though the numbers as reported would indicate Brown comes just behind him. The coaches known to be ahead of them:

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors ($17.5 million)

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs (more than $16 million)

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat ($15 million)

Tyronn Lue, Los Angeles Clippers (nearly $14 million)

Monty Williams, Detroit Pistons ($13.1 million)

Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns (more than $10 million).

Brown just finished his second season with the Kings, a tenure that has seen the team go 94-70. The addition of Brown saw the team take a massive leap forward on offense last season and make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

This year was less successful, even if the team only won two fewer games than in 2022-23. A 46-36 record was only good for ninth in the Western Conference and a berth in the play-in tournament, where the Kings got some nice revenge on the Golden State Warriors, but had their season three days later against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Still, the Kings are definitely going to want to move forward with their core of DeAaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk and Keegan Murray, and that means not letting the guy who made them work together walking away.