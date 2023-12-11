Knicks lose center Mitchell Robinson for 8-10 weeks after ankle surgery

Los Angeles Clippers v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 6: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks in action against the LA Clippers during a game at Madison Square Garden on November 6, 2023 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Clippers 111-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The New York Knicks will be without center Mitchell Robinson for at least two months. Robinson will undergo surgery on his left ankle, the team announced Monday.

He's expected to miss 8-10 weeks recovering from the surgery.

Robinson, 25, has appeared in 21 games this season. He's averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

This story will be updated.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!