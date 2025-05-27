Knicks vs. Pacers: Aaron Nesmith reportedly available for Game 4 after ankle sprain

Knicks Pacers Basketball Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) is assisted off the court during the second half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the New York Knicks Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) (AJ Mast/AP)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Aaron Nesmith is apparently good to go after all.

The Indiana Pacers forward is available to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Nesmith had been considered a game-time decision after he rolled his right ankle in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Pacers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Knicks headed into Tuesday night's contest in Indianapolis.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

