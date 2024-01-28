Lamar Jackson can do it all, even catch his own pass for a 1st down

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is no longer a dual-threat quarterback. He went full triple threat on Sunday.

Jackson, who is very likely to win NFL MVP in less than two weeks, is one of the best runners we've ever seen at quarterback, and he's a heck of a passer too. He can even catch passes in traffic.

Jackson had a fantastic highlight in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the second quarter, he threw a pass that was batted at the line of scrimmage and went way up in the air. Jackson's instincts took over and he ran ahead, making the catch and gaining 13 yards.

It was a pretty nice catch with a couple of defenders around him, too.

Jackson had a great highlight in his normal role in the first quarter, buying time to find Zay Flowers for a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes was even better in the first half as the Chiefs took a 14-7 lead.

Jackson is capable of just about anything on a football field, though he had never caught a pass in an NFL game before. He had a pretty nice first career reception in the AFC title game.