Lamar Jackson's MVP dominance, Deebo's sideline meltdown & Chiefs' grit | McCoy & Van Noy

In this action-packed episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy, and Kyle Van Noy break down the biggest stories from Week 10 of the NFL season.

Starting with Lamar Jackson's incredible MVP-worthy performance, the Ravens pulled off a thrilling win against the Bengals, with Jackson delivering a perfect fourth quarter. Kyle shares insider knowledge on what's making Lamar one of the league's top QBs this season.

Next, we dig into how Deebo Samuel's Sideline Clash with 49ers Special Team Sparks Tension After Missed Kicks. Samuel's frustration with his team's special teams unit brings new insight into locker room dynamics.

The Chiefs keep finding a way to win, edging out the Broncos 16-14. We discuss how their defensive play and key blocks made the difference and whether Kansas City's resilience could lead them to another Super Bowl.

Then, Russell Wilson comes alive as the Steelers outlast the Commanders in a tight game. Gerald and Kyle discuss how Wilson's late-game heroics might be the spark Pittsburgh needs.

Finally, we cover the Utah AD Fined Amid an Investigation Following a Heated BYU-Utah Rivalry Game, discussing the fan incident and sportsmanship controversy that's captured national attention.

Take advantage of our bold takes, in-depth insights, and Week 11 NFL picks in this McCoy & Van Noy episode!

We want to hear from YOU! Send your questions to mccoyvannoy@yahoosports.com To get priority, send a video message or voice note—those jump to the front of the line!

1:12 - Lamar's MVP Case? Ravens Win in 4th-Quarter Thriller vs. Bengals

12:47 - Deebo's Sideline Clash with 49ers Special Teams After Missed Kicks

18:32 - Chiefs Keep Finding a Way to Win, Squeak Past Broncos

25:50 - Russell Wilson Coming Alive as Steelers Outlast Commanders

34:07 - Utah AD Fined Amid Investigation Following Heated BYU-Utah Rivalry Game

41:23 - Drive to Win: Recognizing Key Players Who Stepped Up in Week 10

52:10 - Our Week 11 NFL Picks: Who Will Prevail?

