LeBron James on first-round loss to Minnesota and knee injury: 'We ran into a damn good matchup'

LeBron James seemed at peace with losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA playoffs after shockingly falling in five games.

After their blockbuster acquisition of Luka Dončić in February, the Lakers went into the postseason with high expectations. Unfortunately, their title hopes crashed out of the opening round after running into Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

Speaking on the "Mind The Game" podcast with co-host Steve Nash, the Lakers star insisted that the early elimination came down to being matched against a better team.

"It's the matchups, and we ran into a damn good matchup," said James. "A team that's been battle-tested. A team that's hungry. A team that [has] a lot of youth, but also experience at the same time.

"Another team that's trying to make the next step," he added. "And they were a worthy opponent for sure."

James also opened up about a knee injury he suffered in the closing game of the series, noting that he would have likely missed the rest of the games if they had avoided elimination.

An MRI from May 1 revealed that the four-time NBA champion suffered a Grade 2 medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Game 5 while they trailed, 84-82.

“I knew as soon as the impact happened with me and [Donte] DiVincenzo, I felt it right away,” James said. “My knee locked up, and that’s why I kind of stayed on the ground for quite a minute to see if the knee will kind of release a little bit. But I knew right then and there was a pain that I hadn’t felt before.

"Four to six weeks, the docs told me," he continued. "I have four [to] six weeks now. That's the benefit of not going on in the postseason. I wish I was still going. Unfortunately, even if we would have won Game 5 at home, I would have probably missed 6 and 7."

The Timberwolves won Game 5, 103-96, to advance and face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals, where they trail, 0-1.

James finished his 22nd season in the NBA with an impressive 24.4 points, averaging 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. While talks of retirement surrounded the end of his campaign, James is reportedly not opposed to leaving the Lakers next season to compete for another championship.