LeBron James talks relationship with Michael Jordan, Luka Dončić trade and Stephen A. Smith feud on Pat McAfee show

2022 NBA All-Star Game CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) LeBron James and Michael Jordan attend the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is often willing to speak his mind, but rarely sits down for an extended interview on all-things NBA. James did just that Wednesday, addressing a number of topics during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

James discussed the trade that brought Luka Dončić to the Lakers, James' feud with Stephen A. Smith and his relationship with Michael Jordan during the hour-long sit down.

Regarding the Dončić trade, James said that while he couldn't put himself in Dončić's shoes, the trade must have been a shock to his system. James also reiterated that Dončić needs to be himself for the Lakers to unlock their full potential.

Los Angeles has gone 12-9 since Dončić joined the team.

LeBron James talks Stephen A. Smith feud

James also took a moment to discuss his feud with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith. A verbal confrontation between James and Smith occurred on the court before the Lakers took on the New York Knicks on March 6.

The following day, Smith revealed the nature of that chat, saying James was upset about the way Smith talked about Bronny James.

LeBron spoke on that feud Wednesday. After saying Smith was "on a Taylor Swift tour run right now," James said Smith missed the entire point of their conversation.

Warning: The video below contains some NSFW language.

James also joked about how excited Smith would be when he hears James talked about their feud on television.

Given Smith's persona, it's likely his "Taylor Swift tour run" will continue following James' comments Wednesday.

LeBron James on his relationship with Michael Jordan

James' affinity for Jordan is obvious at this point. The Lakers star originally wore No. 23 as a tribute to the Chicago Bulls legend. While James still has immense respect for Jordan, the pair don't talk much these days.

James thinks that will change when he retires from the NBA.

James cited Jordan's intense competitive spirit as a reason the two don't talk much now.

"We all know MJ. Even if you don't know him personally, he's one of the most ruthless competitors there is. And until I'm done, and he doesn't have to look at me run up and down wearing the No. 23, and every time my name is mentioned, it's mentioned with his, he's like, 'I don't want to f***ing talk to you.'"

James never implied the pair had a bad relationship, still referring to Jordan as an inspiration.

This story will be updated.

