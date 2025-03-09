LeBron James expected to miss 1-2 weeks with groin strain, will be reevaluated after 24 hours rest

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 08: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers gets into position during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 08, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

LeBron James is expected to be sidelined for one to two weeks with a groin injury suffered in Saturday night's marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics. He will be reevaluated after the injury relaxes for 24 hours, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with a groin strain, sources tell ESPN. James will wait for the groin injury to calm down over the next 24 hours and receive another evaluation. pic.twitter.com/17mWxsaXN3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2025

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.