LeBron James reportedly likely to opt into player option with the Lakers

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

ESPN's Shams Charania suggested that LeBron James will likely return to the Los Angeles Lakers next season after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

On Tuesday, Charanaia appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and shared what he knew about the 40-year-old's future with the team.

"I'm told LeBron James is likely to opt in..



He's got a massive player option and that's the plan..



He still has about a month to figure that out"@ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8mzUsMCU9r — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 27, 2025

"I'm told he's likely to opt in," Charania said. "He's got a player option of $54-57 million. He's got a massive player option. That's likely, that's the plan. His option date is June 29, so he still has about a month to figure [it] out."

James is in the second year of a two-year, $101,355,998 million contract with the Lakers with a reported cap hit of just over $52.6 million in the 2025-26 season per Spotrac.

