Lions coach Dan Campbell, EVP and GM Brad Holmes receive extensions, team announces

Dan Campbell Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Tony Ding/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes both received extensions on Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced.

The Lions head coach and executive vice president and general manager are now locked in through the 2027 season.

This story will be updated.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!