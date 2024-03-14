Lions coach Dan Campbell, EVP and GM Brad Holmes receive extensions, team announces

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes both received extensions on Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced.
The Lions head coach and executive vice president and general manager are now locked in through the 2027 season.
This story will be updated.
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes both received extensions on Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced.
The Lions head coach and executive vice president and general manager are now locked in through the 2027 season.
This story will be updated.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy