Live updates: Trump surrenders at Miami federal court for indictment hearing

Republican Party state convention in Georgia Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican Party convention in Columbus, Georgia, U.S. June 10, 2023. REUTERS/Megan Varner

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Miami Tuesday and is now in federal custody awaiting his arraignment on a 37-count indictment stemming from the Justice Department's investigation into his handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to obstruct the probe. Walt Nauta, Trump's valet and alleged co-conspirator, will appear alongside him.

After appearing in court, Trump is planning to return to his Bedminster, N.J., golf club, where he is expected to discuss the indictment before hosting the first fundraiser of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Yahoo News is providing live coverage and instant analysis of the 3 p.m. ET arraignment as well as Trump’s remarks at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along in the blog below.