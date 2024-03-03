Longtime ESPN journalist, NFL reporter Chris Mortensen dies at 72

Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Redskins - September 11, 2006 Sideline reporter Chris Mortensen on ESPN Monday Night Football September 11, 2006 in Washington. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Redskins 19 - 16. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL reporter and ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen died on Sunday morning, the network announced. He was 72.

Specifics of his death are not yet known, though Mortensen had been battling cancer for years.

ESPN is very sorry to have to share this devastating news.



Award-winning journalist Chris Mortensen passed away this morning at the age of 72.

"Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones."

Mortensen first joined ESPN in 1991, and quickly became one of the top NFL reporters in the country. He was a regular on the network’s top shows and frequently broke some of the biggest news across the league — including in 2016, when he revealed that longtime quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning was retiring.

Mortensen, who also worked at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The National before joining ESPN, stepped away briefly in 2016 after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. He eventually returned and made television appearances on ESPN again, but his role was revised in 2019 so he could focus more on breaking news.

Mortensen then announced last year that, after the 2023 NFL Draft, he was retiring so he could focus on his "health, family and faith."

Excited about another season but it’s time to reveal after my 33rd NFL draft in April, I made a decision to step away from ESPN and focus on my health, family and faith.

The gratitude and humility is overwhelming.

It's not a classic retirement. I'll still be here talking ball.…

Plenty of his former colleagues, friends and others in the sports world took to social media to pay their respects after the news was announced on Sunday.

An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered.

One of the nicest men in sports. Prayers for the whole Mortensen family. 🙏

A giant in our business, and a terrific person. Will miss you, Mort.

A devastating loss for our business and for his friends and family. RIP Mort, a real one in every sense of the term.

An absolute giant of a man and journalist. One of the great thrills coming to ESPN was getting to know and learn from Mort. Condolences to his family and friends and Godspeed to a legend.

🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dT5wHDQpHW — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 3, 2024

Devastated to hear about Mort's passing. He was a legend and we spent so many hours together just talking football. I miss him dearly

Mort was great at his job but more one of kindest & best people in this industry.



Mort was great at his job but more one of kindest & best people in this industry.

Nothing lit my day up like a text from Mort about a TV hit I did he loved or collaborating on a news report. Texts continued even after our time as teammates ended. We will miss you, Mort. RIP 🐐

Chris Mortensen was a shining example for everyone who does this job. Kind to all. Thoughtful and principled. He knew he had the best job in the world and never took it for granted. I cherished every conversation with him and feel lucky to have called him a friend. RIP, Mort.

Brutal news. Great guy, great at his job, made a huge imprint on how to cover the NFL. Always had something kind to say or a news nugget to pass along. RIP and condolences to his family.