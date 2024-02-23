Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL offseason primer: Sean McVay and Co. could be back in contention quickly

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks to quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 14, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams' 2023 season: 10-7, lost in wild card

Overview: After whispers of retirement last offseason, Sean McVay led the Rams to a bounce-back season and playoff berth, revitalizing the franchise's prospects of competing for a championship again in the near future. Matthew Stafford surged back among the league's top 10 quarterbacks (in QBR, success rate and adjusted net yards per attempt, among other things), Puka Nacua set rookie records with 105 receptions and 1,486 receiving yards, and Aaron Donald had another All-Pro season anchoring the defense.

Perhaps just as importantly, Los Angeles hit on a number of draft picks, including a pair of standout 2023 third-rounders in linebacker Byron Young and nose tackle Kobie Turner. And the Rams, infamously team "f*** them picks," are actually on track to make a first-round draft selection this spring for the first time since 2016. Don't tempt general manager Les Snead, though.

Key free agents

G Kevin DotsonQB Carson WentzCB Ahkello WitherspoonS John Johnson IIIWR Demarcus Robinson

Who's in/out: Dotson is the name to watch here. The Rams traded for him late last August and he finished the season as Pro Football Focus' No. 2-graded guard. Dotson is only 27 and will likely be costly to bring back, but there's no denying he's a key piece of keeping Matthew Stafford upright and the Rams' offense humming.

Key free-agent needs

Edge rusherCornerbackOffensive line

Why the holes? As promising as last season was, the Rams' defense did trend toward the bottom quarter of the league in total EPA and pressure rate, so an edge rusher to go along with Aaron Donald and Kobie Turner on the interior would be a wise investment. Los Angeles also needs to improve its cornerback room, and the offensive line could see a couple of cap casualties.

Do they have the money?

The Rams are in good shape with the salary cap, coming in at a projected $39.4 million under the cap, according to Spotrac.

Potential notable cuts

OT Joseph NoteboomC Brian Allen

Why they might be gone: Noteboom is entering the final year of a three-year extension he signed in 2022 and is scheduled to have a $20 million cap hit despite being limited with injuries. Allen, meanwhile, didn't start a game last season and is due $7.3 million against the cap.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 192nd round: No. 523rd round: No. 833rd round: No. 100 (compensatory)5th round: No. 1535th round: No. 154 (from Steelers)5th round: No. 177 (compensatory)6th round: No 191 (from Broncos)6th round: No. 212 (compensatory)6th round: No. 217 (compensatory)6th round: No. 218 (compensatory)

Good draft fit

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Why him? There figures to be a number of good options at cornerback for the Rams with the 19th overall pick (if they keep it), and Mitchell might end up the best of the bunch anyway. He's an outstanding athlete, according to Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice, and a ballhawk to boot, with a four-interception game and two career pick 6s at Toledo.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The Rams quietly led the NFL in yards per play (6.7) when Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were on the field last season. Kupp could be healthier in 2024, when the Rams should bring back most of their offense, including coach Sean McVay and OC Mike LaFleur. Nacua had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history and will be a first-round fantasy pick in 2024, while Williams will go shortly thereafter. Expect Los Angeles to address the backup running back position given Williams' durability issues, but McVay will continue to use his feature back heavily. Demarcus Robinson emerged as LA's WR3 down the stretch, but he's an unrestricted free agent, so Tutu Atwell will see a boost if Robinson leaves. The Rams are a fantasy offense to target next year with their stars set to return. — Dalton Del Don