Lost Lakers, sad Nuggets & Ja's dunking retirement | Kevin O'Connor Show

In this episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Tom Haberstroh to dive into the latest news and storylines around the NBA. Kevin kicks things off solo as he reacts to the Denver Nuggets getting walloped by the Cleveland Cavaliers, as Kevin goes points out Jamal Murray's inability to help Nikola Jokic win games and whether there's a move the Nuggets could make to save their season.

Later, KOC and Tom Haberstroh dive into the Los Angeles Lakers' ongoing struggles and explore potential fixes for the team. They dissect JJ Redick’s fiery critiques of the Lakers, including their lack of effort and communication on defense. Are LeBron James and Anthony Davis running on empty already? The guys also discuss the possibility of trading for big names like Zach LaVine, or even moving on from AD as the Lakers look for answers.

From there, they turn their attention to the Miami Heat’s recent dominant win over the Lakers, assessing whether the Heat's victory is more about their success or LA’s decline. Plus, with trade rumors swirling around Brandon Ingram, KOC and Tom weigh in on the New Orleans Pelicans' rocky season and what Ingram’s future could look like.

Later in the show, the conversation shifts to Ja Morant’s shift away from dunking, Khris Middleton’s importance to the Milwaukee Bucks and what it means for the title race.

