Lucas Bahdi stuns Ashton Sylve with wild knockout of the year candidate drop

Jake Paul v Mike Perry TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 20: H20 Sylve and Lucas Bahdi punch each other during their lightweight fight at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Lucas “Prince” Bahdi seemed well on his way to losing the first fight of his career on Saturday night.

Yet just like that, in the sixth round of the bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Bahdi somehow managed to pull out what could easily go down as the best knockout of the year.

Bahdi, after losing just about every minute of the match up until that point, landed two quick jabs and a perfect clean lefthook to completely stun Ashton Sylve — who dropped straight down in the middle of the mat. That prompted a massive celebration in the ring. Just watch:

WHAT. A. KNOCKOUT. 🥊💣#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/bzEoHjz86D — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

DOWN GOES H2O 🤯#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/kygv18zNaK — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

Sylve was down for quite some time as medical staff tended to him, though he eventually moved to a stool before walking out of the arena on his own. The loss was the first of Sylve’s career. He entered the night with a perfect 11-0 record with 9 KOs.

Bahdi now holds a 17-0 record, and all but two of his wins have come via a knockout. Their 10-round lightweight battle came ahead of Jake Paul’s match with Mike Perry, which was scheduled to replace Paul’s postponed fight with Mike Tyson.

