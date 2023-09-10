Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish football president after scandal, World Cup kiss

FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receive the World Cup champions Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez receive the World Cup champions - Moncloa Palace, Madrid, Spain - August 22, 2023 President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales REUTERS/Juan Medina - UP1EJ8M0KLD08 (Juan Medina/REUTERS)

Luis Rubiales is out.

Rubiales stepped down from his post as the president of the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) on Sunday, according to DAZN’s Alex Ibaceta. Rubiales also resigned as UEFA’s vice president.

The resignations come in the wake of the Spanish women’s national team’s World Cup win earlier this summer and a sexual assault investigation in to Rubiales — who forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final.

🚨 BREAKING: Luis Rubiales has resigned as RFEF President



As well as resigning from his his vice-president position in UEFA pic.twitter.com/Nb2cDXLlbU — Alex Ibaceta (@alexibaceta23) September 10, 2023

"After the suspension from FIFA, plus all the other proceedings opened against me, it's evident that I cannot go back to my position," he said in a statement, in part. "Insisting on waiting and holding on will not contribute anything positive, not to the federation nor to Spanish football."

Shortly after Spain beat England to win its first ever Women's World Cup championship last month in Australia, Rubiales forcibly kissed Hermoso on the lips . He was also seen grabbing his crotch after the final whistle blew.

Rubiales later apologized for his actions, but said he thought the kiss with Hermoso was mutual and not malicious. Hermoso has said the kiss was nonconsensual.

Despite a large outcry against him — the entire Spanish women's team and at least one men's national team player said they wouldn't play again until he resigns, and there were widespread protests throughout the country — Rubiales insisted in an emergency federation session that he wouldn't step down from his post. The RFEF also claimed Hermoso lied and did consent to the kiss. Hermoso has since filed an official complaint with Spanish prosecutors , too.

FIFA later suspended Rubiales for 90 days after it launched an investigation into him. The RFEF then fired head women's manager Jorge Vilda earlier this month, hours after it apologized for "the inappropriate conduct" of Rubiales. Vilda was the subject of a mass resignation by Spanish women's soccer players last year, and many players ignored him during their post-match celebrations after winning the World Cup.

While it took some time to get there, the Spanish women's national team finally got its wish. The RFEF will be under new leadership.